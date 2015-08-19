* 78.3 pct of debt denominated in HKD and USD as of end-June
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Aug 19 State-owned China Overseas
Land & Investment Ltd (COLI) said on Wednesday it could manage
the impact of a weaker yuan on its foreign currency denominated
debt, in a bid to ally concerns about the loans which dominate
its books.
Bank loans and guaranteed notes of China's fifth-largest
property developer by sales totalled HK$103.65 billion ($13.37
billion) at June 30, the company said, with 78.3 percent of that
amount denominated in U.S. and Hong Kong dollar.
This exposure to foreign debt is much higher than the around
40 percent average for the overall property sector as of the end
of 2014, analysts said.
"Yuan volatility has an impact (on us) but the risk is
manageable," COLI Chairman Hao Jian Min told reporters after it
reported first-half earnings. "This is because much of our cash
is in Hong Kong and U.S. dollar and we have quite a few
investments in Hong Kong and Macau."
He declined to give further details, but the company
statement said 30.6 percent of its HK$78.1 billion bank balances
and cash was denominated in Hong Kong and U.S. dollars.
China's central bank devalued the yuan in a
surprise move last week, driving the currency to a 4-year low
and raising concerns over a spike in financing costs for
developers with high overseas debt ratios.
Rating agency Moody's said on Tuesday the devaluation was
credit negative for Chinese property developers, but it
estimated the majority of its rated developers could withstand
an up to a 10 percent depreciation in yuan.
COLI said it had yet to take on any hedging against further
fluctuations, but would consider doing so when appropriate.
The company reported a 20 percent rise in core profit to
HK$13.6 billion in the January-June period, and raised its 2015
sales target by 7 percent to HK$180 billion, after an asset
injection from its parent company in May.
($1 = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
