HONG KONG Jan 16 Authorities in the southern
Chinese city of Shenzhen have blocked the sale of around 2,900
units of state-owned developer China Overseas Land & Investment
(COLI), an official website shows, piling further
pressure on the troubled sector.
The blockage comes after a similar move against embattled
property company Kaisa Group that has rattled
investors and triggered big losses in real estate shares. As in
the case of Kaisa, no reason was given for the COLI move.
Chinese property developers are struggling against a credit
crunch and excess supply, which have tempered hopes that real
estate could provide a boost to the economy. Late last year, the
government put in place a series of stimulus measures to spur
property buying but inventory remains high.
Four buildings out of seven at a residential project owned
by COLI called Yuejing Garden have been blocked for pre-sale,
according to the website of Shenzhen's Urban Planning Land and
Resources Commission.
The project is located in Longgang district in the northern
part of the city, where two of Kaisa's projects have also been
blocked.
A COLI spokeswoman said she was not aware of the blockage.
Shares of COLI fell more than 5 percent, underperforming the
broader market which was down 1 percent.
Kaisa has also come under scrutiny after a string of senior
executives left unexpectedly. Its shares have been suspended
and investors are concerned that if the company was wound up,
they would struggle to stake a claim on the company's assets in
mainland China.
