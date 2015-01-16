(Recasts with company comment and other details, updates share
price)
HONG KONG Jan 16 Property developer China
Overseas Land & Investment (COLI) said on Friday that
local authorities had blocked sales at one of its projects in
the city of Shenzhen for administrative reasons, and this would
not have any impact on its finances or operations.
Around 2,900 units at a residential project owned by COLI
called Yuejing Garden have been blocked from pre-sale, the
website of Shenzhen's Urban Planning Land and Resources
Commission shows.
However COLI said in a statement that this blockage was not
due to it failing to comply with legal requirements and that it
had in fact already sold all of the units.
COLI shares fell as much as 7 percent when news of the
blockage first spread due to fears it may be suffering similar
problems to embattled property firm Kaisa Group, which
has been blocked from selling units at its projects in Shenzhen.
However the stock eased some of those losses, trading down
2.4 percent at 0701 GMT after the state-owned developer issued a
clarification.
"To the best knowledge of the board, the temporary
suspension of sale of the property was due to normal
administrative measures and procedures adopted by the relevant
land authority," COLI said in a statement.
"All the units in the property have been sold and delivered
to the buyers," it added.
Chinese property developers are struggling against a credit
crunch and excess supply, which have tempered hopes that real
estate could provide a boost to the economy. Late last year, the
government put in place a series of stimulus measures to spur
property buying but inventory remains high.
COLI's project is located in Longgang district in the
northern part of Shenzhen, where two of Kaisa's projects have
also been blocked.
Kaisa has also come under scrutiny after a string of senior
executives left unexpectedly. Its shares have been suspended
and investors are concerned that if the company was wound up,
they would struggle to stake a claim on the company's assets in
mainland China.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Rachel Armstrong)