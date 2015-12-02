(Company official corrects in headline and first paragraph
BEIJING Nov 26 China Pacific Construction Group
(CPCG), the country's largest private builder by revenue, signed
a 3 billion euro ($3.19 billion) deal to build an expressway
between Montenegro and Albania, the company said.
Construction of the 280 kilometre link will begin in the
second half of 2016 and take about eight years to complete, it
said.
The firm plans to use toll rights as collateral for the
project, chairman Yan Jiehe told reporters at a briefing in
Beijing on Thursday. Financing has yet to be finalised, he said.
CPCG's foray into Europe follows Beijing's encouragement of
domestic firms to look overseas for business opportunities, the
so-called "go out" policy.
The highway deal comes a day after a consortium led by China
Railway Group (CRG) said it had been
awarded a 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) contract to build the
Hungarian section of a railway linking Budapest with Belgrade in
Serbia, China's first high-speed rail win in the European Union.
Premier Li Keqiang said at a summit with central and eastern
European leaders in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou on
Tuesday that China was willing to provide more flexible funding
conditions to those countries to upgrade their infrastructure as
long as they used Chinese equipment and products.
($1 = 0.9419 euros)
