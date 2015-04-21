(Add Pakistani Prime Minister's title)
BEIJING, April 21 Industrial and Commerical Bank
of China (ICBC) , the world's biggest lender
by assets, said on Tuesday it has agreed to provide $4.3 billion
in financing for energy and electricity projects in Pakistan.
The four power projects, all located in the China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor, are major infrastructure projects for China's
"One Belt, One Road" initiative, the bank said in a statement
sent by email.
ICBC Chairman Jiang Jianqing signed the agreement on Monday
in Islamabad. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif oversaw the signing ceremony.
(Reporting By Beijing Newsroom, Editing by Matthew Miller & Kim
Coghill)