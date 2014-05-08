* China palm oil imports seen falling on credit curbs
* Will drag on global prices at time of growing supply
* Financing crackdown has already hit copper, soybean
imports
(Adds detail)
By Naveen Thukral and Anuradha Raghu
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 China's refined
palm oil imports could be hit as buyers struggle for funding,
the latest casualty in Beijing's crackdown on commodity
financing in the face of slowing domestic demand.
That drive has already taken a toll on several products with
Chinese purchases of iron ore, rubber and copper tumbling, while
importers have defaulted on at least half a million tonnes of
soybeans.
Reduced palm oil imports by the world's No.2 buyer of the
commodity would drag further on benchmark Bursa Malaysia futures
that dropped to a three-month low last week on rising
output in key growers Malaysia and Indonesia.
Commodities have been commonly used for financing in China,
where traders or investors borrow against a product with the aim
of investing the money in high-return areas such as real estate.
But faced with slowing growth and signs that authorities
will not step in every time a loan goes bad, Chinese banks are
becoming more hard-nosed and selective about whom they lend to.
With traders and industry officials estimating that around
70 percent of China's palm oil imports are connected to this
kind of financing, shipments are set to drop.
"Palm oil has strong fundamental demand in China but we
might see inflows impacted as a result of tighter access to
credit, among other factors including higher inventories at
ports and higher supplies of soybean oil," said Abah Ofon, an
analyst with Standard Chartered in Singapore.
China does not grow any palm oil and is second only to India
in imports, buying around 6 to 6.5 million tonnes a year -
around 15 percent of global trade. Mainly sold as a cooking oil,
palm is also used in products ranging from ice cream to
cosmetics.
Traders said it was difficult to estimate the size of any
decline in imports, but edible oil industry consultant Shanghai
Pansun Information & Technology Co. Ltd said it could be around
half a million tonnes this year.
HUGE LOSSES
Chinese palm oil importers could end up with huge losses,
with domestic prices dropping as economic growth eases. The
spread between local palm oil prices in China and the cost of
importing cargoes has zoomed to a loss of 1,000 yuan ($160) per
tonne, said industry sources in China.
Although a trader in Malaysia said refined palm oil was this
week quoted at $770 a tonne in the Chinese market, about $90
less than the cost of importing cargoes.
Buyers typically make money by selling palm oil at higher
prices in the local market or suffer a marginal loss which they
can recover by investing loan money in more profitable business,
traders said.
"The gap in prices will result in a loss of 16 percent,"
said Cai Nengbin, general manager at Shanghai Pansun.
"If the losses were at 5, 6 or 7 percent, then these traders
could offset them by using the money for re-financing, but 16
percent is too big."
This has resulted in palm oil stockpiles at Chinese ports
climbing to 1 million tonnes compared with the usual 600,000 to
700,000 tonnes, with importers unwilling to sell at a loss.
Refined palm has a shelf-life of up to two years, while
crude palm oil lasts only six months.
One palm oil producer in Malaysia said China would not allow
more imports because storage tanks at ports were packed to
capacity.
"The financial traders in China who bought the oil have put
their cargoes in storage," said the producer whose company also
runs an edible oil refining plant in China. He declined to be
named as he is not authorised to speak to media.
"They are keeping the oil in anticipation of the market
going higher."
China's palm oil imports in January-March eased slightly to
1.47 million tonnes from 1.49 million tonnes a year ago, with
traders saying a larger drop is to come.
($1 = 6.2257 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Niu Shuping in Beijing and Yayat
Supriatna in Jakarta; Editing by Joseph Radford)