* Draft would let more companies issue yuan bonds

* Controls on use of proceeds would be eased

* Foreigners have barely tapped the market so far

* HSBC, Bank of China HK to start sales on Sept 29

By Michelle Chen and Ina Zhou

HONG KONG, Sept 24 China's central bank is drafting new rules for yuan-denominated bonds sold by foreigners on the mainland, known as panda bonds, and plans to let more companies issue them and ease controls on how proceeds can be used, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The People's Bank of China will allow both international financial and non-financial institutions to sell the bonds in its domestic market, and proceeds can be used within and outside of China, said the people, both of whom were consulted by the central bank and saw the draft rules.

Currently, only global development institutions such as the International Finance Corp (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, are allowed to sell panda bonds, and the proceeds must remain in China.

"The draft regulation is ready, but has not been finalised. It is prepared in parallel with the two issues that are in the market now and may see tweaks from their feedback," said one of the sources.

HSBC Holdings plc and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. were approved to issue 1 billion yuan ($156.9 million) and 10 billion yuan of panda bonds, respectively, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Thursday, both HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong) said they will start selling panda bonds on Sept. 29.

They are the first overseas commercial banks to get permission to sell bonds in China's $6 trillion interbank bond market.

From investors' perspective, diversification demand for this new category of investment product will see some asset managers pursuing panda bonds, but they will likely be cautious initially.

"I'll wait to see how these panda bonds are priced to decide whether to invest or not. I may have some interest if the yield is above 4 percent for three-year tenor," said an asset manager at a Shanghai securities firm.

Some investors also have concerns on panda bonds' secondary market liquidity as there are only several such ones available now in the interbank bond market.

China kicked off the so-called panda bond market in 2005, but only a handful of foreign entities have tapped the market mainly due to strict restrictions of issuers and proceeds use.

The IFC became the first foreign issuer in China's domestic interbank bond market. The Asian Development Bank launched its debut yuan bonds later.

The central bank will not set a total quota for panda bond issuance and deals need to be approved on a case-by-case basis, according to the draft rules, said one of the people knowledgeable about the matter.

Market participants expect the initial pipeline to be strong as international financial institutions and companies eye China's big market and potentials in addition to the falling interest rate environment.

"Funding cost is just one factor foreign issuers will consider, and the more important factor is that they hope to gain bigger market share in China as the country accelerates opening up," said Banny Lam, co-head of research at Agricultural Bank of China International in Hong Kong. (Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Borsuk)