An attendant serves tea for China's President Xi Jinping during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Hostesses and a man pose for pictures at the Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the near-by Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Hostesses jump for pictures at the Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the near-by Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A military delegate takes pictures with her mobile phone ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

An attendant stands inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Around 3,000 delegates to the annual meeting of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, will meet in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on March 5 for a session that will last for around 12 days.

Here is an overview of China's top legislature and this year's meeting:

ISSUES:

The top of the agenda this year is the new five-year plan, which will map out economic goals for the next five years.

Exact details of what will be discussed or announced, including economic growth targets and the budget, are kept tightly under wraps ahead of the session. However, government sources, state media and Chinese academics say the following items are likely to be on the agenda for discussion, even if no firm decisions are reached:

On the opening day, Premier Li Keqiang will announce key economic targets in his state-of-the-nation style address. The annual economic growth target is expected to be set in a range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent this year.

The slowing economy, efforts to shift to more consumption-led growth, and layoffs from supply-side structural reforms to tackle excess factory capacity and "zombie firms" will be high on the agenda too.

The defence budget for the year also gets unveiled on the opening day. It is expected to log another impressive rise, despite the slowing economy.

The Chinese territory of Hong Kong, which has seen continued demands from pro-democracy advocates for full suffrage, and self-ruled Taiwan, which elected an independence-leaning president in January, will probably be discussed too.

The meeting will end with Li's annual news conference.

FUNCTIONS:

The NPC meets annually in March to pass bills, approve the budget and endorse personnel nominations.

The NPC is generally considered a rubber stamp for the ruling Communist Party's policies and decisions, though debate on certain issues, such as pollution, can be lively.

MEMBERSHIP:

The chairman is Zhang Dejiang, a former vice-premier and the third-most senior person in the party after President Xi Jinping and Premier Li.

The nearly 3,000 delegates attending the session represent China's 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, as well as Hong Kong, Macau and the military. There are also delegates for self-ruled Taiwan, made up of defectors and their descendents. They serve five-year terms.

VOTES:

Votes almost always follow the Communist Party's wishes and pass by an overwhelming majority. But delegates have historically cast no votes to show frustration over issues such as corruption and crime.

All citizens over the age of 18 are technically allowed to vote for delegates and be elected to the NPC, but most delegates are hand-picked by local-level officials.

MEETINGS:

Parliament meets in the Great Hall of the People to the west of Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing. Built in less than a year in 1959 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic, the main auditorium can seat 10,000 people.

Parliament's largely ceremonial advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets in parallel with the NPC. It is made up of business magnates, artists, monks, non-communists and other representatives of broader society, but it has no legislative power.

Sources: Reuters, Chinese state media.

