By Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, March 9
BEIJING, March 9 China's Bright Food Group Co
has started work on an acquisition in Europe and sees more
opportunities in the region to expand its rapidly growing
international business, the vice president of the state-owned
company said.
The company, which bought British cereal brand Weetabix in
2012, has started due diligence on a "project" in Europe, which
could be completed by July or August, Ge Junjie told Reuters.
The deal, if completed, would be the latest in a
multi-billion dollar overseas acquisition spree by Bright Food,
reflecting the growing buying power of Chinese companies around
the world and rising demand from Chinese consumers for higher
value, international products.
Ge declined to give details on the country or sector that is
being targeted but said the company was looking for a deal
similar to Manassen, the Australian business bought in 2011 that
represents both its own brands and other imported brands.
"I believe we're more focused on establishing a regional
brand agency and owner, instead of buying one brand of sweets or
one brand of chocolate in Europe," said Ge.
The upcoming deal would, however, be cheaper than Manassen,
he added. Bright bought a 75 percent stake in the firm for A$530
million.
Ge said China's dairy sector still had significant room for
growth, despite analysts saying high prices may have choked some
consumption in the last year, reducing demand for imported milk
powder and pressuring local suppliers.
Average per capita dairy consumption in China is a long way
behind that of Western markets, he said.
Bright plans to use global capital markets to raise funds
for its acquisitions, with work underway to list Manassen Foods,
said Ge.
Overseas units made up just over 10 percent of the firm's
business last year, and are targeted to reach 25 percent within
five years.
The company also wants to enter the North America and
South-east Asian markets.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)