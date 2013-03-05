BEIJING, March 5 China budgeted spending of
13.82 trillion yuan ($2.2 trillion) in 2013 and a deficit of
about 2 percent of GDP, the finance ministry said on Tuesday in
its work plan unveiled at the annual meeting of parliament, the
National People's Congress.
The ministry said it was raising the quota for bonds issued
by local governments to 350 billion yuan in 2013, compared with
250 billion yuan in 2012.
It also pledged to further strengthen regulation of local
government debt and curb irregular financing activities.
The budgeted deficit for 2013 compares with the 1.6 percent
of gross domestic product deficit recorded in 2012, which was
slightly above the budgeted 1.5 percent of GDP.
"China will appropriately increase the scale of the fiscal
deficit and government bond issuance to guarantee spending
plans," the document said.
The finance ministry said it would also expand its pilot
programme to replace business tax with a value added tax.