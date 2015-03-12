* Timetable indicated for deposit insurance, rate
liberalisation
* Feb lending, money supply beats forecasts; Jan-Feb lags
2014
* Further policy easing still expected as other data weak
* Feb new loans 1.02 trln yuan vs f'cast 750 bln yuan
* Feb M2 +12.5 pct yr/yr, vs f'cast +11.0 pct
* Feb TSF 1.35 trln yuan vs 2.05 trln yuan in Jan
By Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, March 12 China's central bank governor
on Thursday signalled that Beijing is comfortable with the
current macroeconomic environment and plans to stick with its
"prudent" monetary policy.
Zhou Xiaochuan also gave a suggested implementation
timeline, for the first time, for introduction of deposit
insurance and the full liberalisation of deposit rates.
Both are seen as key reforms needed for the wider
restructuring of China's economy and a move away from
miscalculated and mispriced investment.
The People's Bank of China governor, at a press conference
with other officials, said a long-awaited deposit insurance
system would be rolled out in the first half of 2015 and caps on
bank deposit rates would very likely be removed this year.
Zhou and his deputy governor Yi Gang reiterated that they
were not overly concerned by capital outflows chasing higher
returns on dollar assets, but said that regulators are keeping a
close eye on inflation data and speculative activity.
"The 'new normal' condition is not special," said Zhou,
referring to a recent government catch phrase used to describe
China's new lower-growth environment.
"This does not necessarily require a new monetary policy
formula," he added
The PBOC has maintained its current monetary policy since
2011, under which it has raised or cut interest rates in line
with shifts in the economy. But it has been stressing the need
to fine-tune policy to support growth, which in 2014 was at its
slowest pace in 24 years.
CREDIT CREATION
Thursday's press conference came shortly after the central
bank released upbeat economic data about credit creation, a
source of concern for regulators trying to spur productive
investment.
Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($162.9 billion)
of new loans in February, well above market expectations, while
growth in broad money supply quickened, taking some heat off the
central bank as it seeks to boost flagging economic growth.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected new local-currency
loans to fall to 750 billion yuan in February from 1.47 trillion
yuan in January, which marked a lending surge not seen since
mid-2009.
Total social financing, a broader measure of overall
liquidity in the economy, fell to 1.35 trillion yuan in
February, versus 2.05 trillion yuan in January.
Broad M2 money supply (M2) in February rose 12.5 percent
from a year ago, the central bank said on Thursday, beating
expectations of 11 percent and quickening from January's 10.8
percent, which was the weakest since records started in 1998.
Outstanding loan growth was 14.3 percent in February, versus
forecasts of 13.8 percent and the previous month's 13.9 percent.
HIGH FEBRUARY LENDING
Jacqueline Rong, an economist at BNP Paribas in Beijing,
said February new loans were the second highest for that month,
after 2009, indicating the central bank is relaxing lending
quotas.
For January and February combined, new lending rose to 2.49
trillion yuan, up from 1.96 trillion yuan a year earlier, while
total financing was little changed at around 3.4 trillion yuan
compared with 3.5 trillion yuan.
Other data released so far for early 2015 show China's
economy may already be at risk of missing the government's
newly-minted growth target of around 7 percent for the year,
which itself would mark a quarter-century low.
Growth in investment, retail sales and factory output all
missed forecasts in January and February combined and fell to
multi-year lows, leaving investors with little doubt that the
economy is still losing steam and in need of further support
measures.
Exports picked up in the first two months but imports slid
some 20 percent, pointing to persistent weakness in the economy,
while deflationary pressures in the factory sector have
intensified.
The central bank has cut interest rates twice since
November, on top of a cut in bank reserve requirements in
February, amid concerns about growing deflationary risks, and
more such moves are expected. Economists believe the PBOC has
embarked on a more aggressive easing campaign since the global
financial crisis in a bid to avert the risk of a sharper
slowdown.
(Additional reporting by Judy Hua in BEIJING and Nate Taplin
