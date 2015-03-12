BEIJING, March 12 China has no need to change
its prudent monetary policy stance,
central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Thursday, after a
raft of data suggested the world's second-largest economy lost
further momentum early in the new year.
"The new normal condition is not special. There are
problems, (but) this does not necessarily require a new monetary
policy formula," Zhou told a news conference during China's
annual parliamentary session in Beijing.
Money supply growth is appropriate, while policy adjustments
have kept liquidity levels at appropriate levels, Zhou said.
For more highlights from the press conference and additional
comments, see
Data released so far for early 2015 show the economy may
already be at risk of missing the government's newly-minted
growth target of around 7 percent for this year, which itself
would mark a quarter-century low. Leaders have described the
target as the "new normal", acknowledging pressures on growth
while reiterating their commitment to reforms.
Growth in investment, retail sales and factory output all
missed forecasts in January and February and fell to multi-year
lows, leaving investors with little doubt that the economy is in
need of further support measures.
Exports picked up in the first two months but imports slid
some 20 percent, pointing to persistent weakness in the economy,
while deflationary pressures in the factory sector have
intensified.
New loans in January and February combined were well below
the same period in 2014, though they easily beat expectations
for February alone.
China is likely to cut interest rates or reserve
requirements again if consumer inflation drifts below 1 percent,
a member of the central bank's monetary policy committee told
Reuters on Wednesday, as he ruled out more support for the
sagging property market.
The central bank has cut interest rates twice since
November, and in early February reduced the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves (RRR), freeing up fresh liquidity to
flow into the economy to offset rising outflows of capital.
While the government has insisted it will not roll out a
massive stimulus programme like the one it unveiled during the
global financial crisis, fearing an even bigger build up of
debt, economists say the central bank has embarked on its most
aggressive easing campaign since 2008/09 as it seeks to avert a
sharper economic slowdown.
Weighed down by a property downturn, widespread factory
overcapacity and rising debt - the world's second-largest
economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, the slowest pace in 24 years,
even after a raft of stimulus measures.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)