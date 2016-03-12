BEIJING, March 12 China won't reintroduce the
circuit breaker mechanism in its stock markets in the next few
years, Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission, told reporters in Beijing on Saturday.
A circuit breaker mechanism introduced in January by Liu's
predecessor Xiao Gang was dismantled after only a few days. The
mechanism was blamed by investors for worsening a sharp selloff
in Chinese stocks.
China's Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets slumped as much
as 40 percent in just a few months last summer.
Liu, previously the chairman of the Agricultural Bank of
China, was named the new chief of China's top securities
regulator in February.
Earlier in February, Premier Li Keqiang offered a rare
public criticism, stating regulators didn't respond adequately,
or react in a timely way to the stock market turmoil.
Saturday's press conference was the first occasion for the
new securities regulator chief to answer questions from
reporters.
