BEIJING, March 12 China will not reintroduce the
circuit breaker mechanism to its stock markets in the next few
years, Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), told reporters in Beijing on Saturday.
A circuit breaker mechanism introduced in January by Liu's
predecessor Xiao Gang was dismantled after only a few days. The
mechanism was blamed by investors for worsening a sharp selloff
in Chinese stocks.
China's Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets slumped as much
as 40 percent in just a few months last summer.
"I feel a heavy responsibility," said Liu, in his first
public comments since being appointed to the CSRC last month. He
was previously chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China.
Liu compared the stock market collapse last July to an oil
truck losing its brakes on a downhill slope.
He said plans to shift to a registration system for initial
public offerings (IPOs) of stocks would take time, requiring
research and feasibility studies, technical preparations and new
rules.
The CSRC has been discussing transformation of its current
approval-based system -- seen as distorting the IPO market and
encouraging official corruption -- to a system that would let
the market decide who can list and for how much, since 2014.
China's securities regulator has come under intense scrutiny
for its handling of the stock market crash, and the earlier
run-up in share prices.
In February, Premier Li Keqiang offered a rare public
criticism, stating regulators had not responded adequately or
reacted in a timely way to the stock market turmoil.
