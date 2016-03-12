Market reaches top as orders for Rallye skyrocket
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Orders peaked at over €3bn for French holding company Rallye's unrated €350m five-year bond, which is set to price at a 4.375% yield, a telling sign that the investment-grade corporate market is super hot, investors said. It will be the first bond from Casino's controlling shareholder since a report in December 2015 from short-seller Muddy Waters labelled the French retailer's financial statements as 'literally meaningless'. After holding investor calls on Monday, Rallye o