By Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten
| BEIJING, March 4
BEIJING, March 4 China's proposed anti-terrorism
law will not affect the legitimate interests of technology
firms, a top Chinese spokeswoman said Wednesday after U.S.
President Barack Obama warned of its impact and demanded
amendments.
China's proposals, which would require tech firms to provide
encryption keys and install backdoors granting law enforcement
access for counterterrorism investigations, drew criticism from
Obama, who told Reuters in an interview this week China would
have to change the draft law if it were "to do business with the
United States".
Fu Ying, China's parliamentary spokeswoman, said many
Western governments, including Washington, had made similar
requests for encryption keys while Chinese companies operating
in the United States have long been subject to intense security
checks.
China's proposals were "in accordance with China's
administrative inspection and approval procedures, and also
general practices internationally, and won't affect Internet
firms' reasonable interests", Fu said.
Fu made the remarks during a news conference carried live on
state television a day before the start of the National People's
Congress, the largely rubber-stamp parliamentary session held
every spring in Beijing.
China's increasingly restrictive cybersecurity policies
enacted in the wake of Edward Snowden's disclosures of U.S.
spying programmes have become a source of considerable friction
in bilateral relations.
Germany's ambassador to Beijing also weighed in on
Wednesday, saying he was also worried about the new
cyber-security policy, which "could make market access for
foreign companies in China much more difficult".
Foreign business lobbies say the rules are unfairly sweeping
names like Cisco and Microsoft out of the
world's second-largest economy, while Chinese officials point to
the treatment of Huawei and ZTE Corp, two
Chinese telecoms equipment makers that have been effectively
locked out of the U.S. market on cybersecurity grounds.
Fu said China hoped foreign companies would continue to
"support, participate and continue to walk forward" with China's
reform efforts.
The remarks were more measured than a commentary published
by the official Xinhua news agency, which said Obama's warning
to China was evidence of "arrogance and hypocrisy".
"With transparent procedures, China's anti-terrorism
campaign will be different from what the United States has done:
letting the surveillance authorities run amok and turn
counterterrorism into paranoid espionage and peeping on its
civilians and allies," Xinhua said.
U.S. business lobbies have said the proposed regulation
would render secure communications unfeasible in China and
handing over such commercially sensitive information would
seriously harm their credibility.
Fu said China would continue to amend the law but would not
compromise its national security priorities.
"We will definitely continue to listen to extensive concerns
and all parties' views, so we can make the law's formulation
more rigorous," she said. "On the other hand, fundamentally
speaking, (the law) will reflect our country's counter-terrorism
interests."
