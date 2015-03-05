(Adds analyst and delegate quotes)
By Megha Rajagopalan and Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, March 5 China will boost its military
spending by 10.1 percent this year to 886.9 billion yuan
($141.45 billion) as it cranks up its development of high-tech
weapons systems, the government announced on Thursday.
The spending increase, which will outpace China's slowing,
single-digit GDP growth, builds on a nearly unbroken two-decade
run of annual double-digit rises in the defence budget.
Years of robust expenditure have fuelled a military build-up
that has rattled nerves around the region, particularly as China
has taken an increasingly robust line on its territorial
disputes in the East and South China Seas.
Countries from India to Vietnam have been working to narrow
the military gap with China through weapons purchases and
cooperation.
"We will comprehensively strengthen modern logistics, step
up national defence research and development of new- and
high-technology weapons and equipment, and develop
defence-related science and technology industries," Premier Li
Keqiang said in an annual report to China's parliament, the
National People's Congress.
"Governments at all levels must always take an active
interest in and support the strengthening of our national
defence and armed forces."
Last year, defence spending was budgeted to rise 12.2
percent to $130 billion, second only to the Pentagon's proposed
$534 billion base budget for the U.S. military.
"We must develop our weaponry and raise the standards of
treatment for military personnel, only then will we be able to
really strengthen our strategic combat effectiveness. Then no
enemy will dare to bully us," said Lieutenant General Zhong
Zhiming, a delegate to the congress.
The official Xinhua news agency said concerns sparked by the
spending increase were "misplaced and unfounded", saying China's
defence spending was not big given that it had a large territory
and the world's biggest population. It also pointed to increases
in Japan's military budget.
"A responsible and major stakeholder like China needs
sufficient strength to prevent a possible conflict or war lodged
by miscalculating, hot-headed neighbours, and maintain a stable
and peaceful Asia-Pacific region and the world as a whole," it
said.
On Wednesday the news agency noted the 2015 target would
represent the slowest growth in military spending in five years.
The level remained within "the fat of the bell curve" of
annual spending over the longer term, said Richard Bitzinger, a
senior fellow at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies
at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
"The defence budget is basically no longer tied to economic
performance," he added. "There is a political decision made
across the board in China that defence spending is sacrosanct,
untouchable."
Taiwan's main opposition Democratic Progressive Party
expressed concern about the rise, saying China's two decades of
rapid increases in defence spending had come despite China not
facing "any visible threat".
While Beijing keeps the details of its military spending
secret, experts have said additional funding would likely go
towards beefing up the navy with anti-submarine ships and
developing aircraft carriers beyond a sole vessel in operation.
For the second year in a row, the stability-obsessed country
did not disclose its full spending on domestic security - a
figure that generated controversy in years past because it had
exceeded defence spending.
A crackdown on corruption that has ensnared some of China's
top uniformed officials appears not to have had much effect on
the budget, as Xi keeps spending high to keep the top brass
happy.
($1 = 6.2701 yuan)
