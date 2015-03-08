By Michael Martina
BEIJING, March 8
BEIJING, March 8 China's foreign minister on
Sunday defended his government's controversial policy of
reclamation on disputed isles in the South China Sea which has
sparked regional concern, and said Beijing was not seeking to
overturn the international order.
Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping tried to set
Southeast Asian minds at ease over the country's ambitions, but
Beijing's reclamation work in the Spratlys underscores its drive
to push claims in the South China Sea and reassert its rights.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
displaying its reach on official maps with a so-called nine-dash
line that stretches deep into the maritime heart of Southeast
Asia.
Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have claims to parts of the potentially energy-rich waters that
are crossed by key global shipping lanes.
China has already undertaken reclamation work on six other
reefs it occupies in the Spratlys, expanding land mass
five-fold, aerial surveillance photos show. Images seen by
Reuters last year appeared to show an airstrip and sea ports.
The work on the islands has become possibly the most visible
sign of Xi's more muscular form of diplomacy, even as he
promises more than $120 billion in funds for Africa, Southeast
Asia and Central Asia.
Speaking at his annual news conference on the sidelines of
the on-going meeting of parliament, Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang Yi said China was undertaking "necessary" construction that
was not aimed at any third party.
"We are not like some countries which have carried out
'illegal building' in other people's home, and we won't accept
unwarranted remarks about work on our own home," he said, in
apparent criticism of building by some other claimant states.
China's hardline stance has stoked fears in Washington,
Tokyo and some Southeast Asian capitals that Beijing is
increasingly trying to play by its own rules and ignore
international norms, as Xi seeks a global position commensurate
with China's new economic power.
Wang said he believed that the current system needed to be
updated rather than overturned, to give more say to developing
countries, comparing the international order and system built
around the United Nations to a big boat.
"Today we are in this boat, together with more than 190
other countries. So of course we don't want to upset the boat,
rather we want to work with other passengers to make sure this
boat will sail forward steadily and in the right direction."
(Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)