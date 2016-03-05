BEIJING, March 5 China aims to keep average
annual economic growth at or above 6.5 percent in the next five
years, the government said on Saturday as it unveiled a draft of
its new five-year development plan at the annual meeting of
parliament.
China also will increase the contribution of the services
sector to its economic growth in the next five years, the
government said.
China's 13th five-year plan is a blueprint for economic and
social development between 2016 and 2020. The final version will
be approved by the parliament in the next two weeks.
It will allow more private investment into its banking
secot, improve the mechanism for its interest rate and exchange
rate markets, and improve operation and management of its
foreign exchange reserves.
China will stabilise its economic policy stance, improve
communication with the market and improve transparency and
predictability of policy.
Weighed down by sluggish demand at home and abroad,
industrial overcapacity and faltering investment, China's
economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in 2015, its weakest in a
quarter of a century. Economists widely expect it to cool
further to around 6.5 percent this year.
China also aims to cut energy consumption per unit of gross
domestic product by 15 percent by 2020, and reduce carbon
emissions per unit of GDP by 18 percent by the end of the
decade.
China will strengthen construction of storage of strategic
reserves for oil products, and will build reserves for natural
gas.
