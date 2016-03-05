BEIJING, March 5 China aims to keep energy
consumption within 5 billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent
by 2020, it said in its latest five-year plan published on
Saturday, marking the first time the world's second-biggest
economy has set such a target.
China has long been considering an energy consumption cap in
a bid to improve industrial efficiency, tackle smog and control
greenhouse gas emissions, which are the highest in the world.
Total energy consumption was 4.3 billion tonnes of standard
coal in 2015, up 0.9 percent from the previous year, according
to the most recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
In a separate report published ahead of the opening of the
full session of China's parliament on Saturday, the National
Development and Reform Commission promised to limit growth of
coal production and coal-fired power generation this
year.
The five-year plan also said that China would cut energy
intensity - the amount of energy used per unit of GDP growth -
by 15 percent over 2016-2020, and carbon intensity by 18 percent
over the same period.
As part of its global climate change commitments, China has
already pledged to reduce carbon intensity to 40-45 percent
below 2005 levels by 2020.
