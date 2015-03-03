By David Stanway and Kathy Chen
| BEIJING, March 3
BEIJING, March 3 One year after "declaring war"
on pollution, China has appointed an inexperienced outsider as
its new environment minister tasked with breathing life into a
massive clean-up campaign that even optimists say will take
decades to complete.
Beijing has vowed to reverse the damage done to its skies,
rivers and soil during China's three-decade dash for growth,
putting its under-resourced environment ministry under pressure
to deliver results.
Leading that drive will be Chen Jining, 51, an environmental
scientist and president of China's prestigious Tsinghua
University, who was appointed the country's Minister of
Environmental Protection on Friday.
As China's annual parliament opens this week, Chen will need
to show an increasingly angry public that the environment
remains one of the top priorities, while reassuring thousands of
regional delegates that there is still room for economic growth.
Academic colleagues describe him as determined and
well-organised, and said his expertise would give him a vital
edge. But his inexperience could pose difficulties as he
navigates the opaque, internecine struggles of the Communist
Party hierarchy.
"What he is facing is not only technical problems, but the
trade-off between economic growth and social development, and he
will also need bureaucratic skills to settle internal disputes,"
said Ma Zhong, dean of the School of Environmental and Natural
Resources at China's Renmin University.
But Chen's novice status could also be an advantage as he
tackles vested interests in industries and local governments.
"There are downsides to being a political outsider, to be
sure, but it also frees him from responsibility for the status
quo - and perhaps will make it easier for him to reject the
status quo and start down a new path," said Erin Ryan at the
Lewis & Clark Law School in the United States, who studies
Chinese environmental legislation.
BREAK FROM PAST
Chen's predecessor, Zhou Shengxian, was a consummate insider
who became China's top environmental official in 2006. But his
tenure was tarnished by a long sequence of scandals ranging from
contaminated milk and rice to a river in Shanghai filled with
dead pigs. Air quality also deteriorated on his watch.
Never entirely at ease with the media, or the growing public
scrutiny of China's environmental record, Zhou failed to show up
at a briefing for journalists only days after pollution was
identified as one of the country's top priorities during last
year's parliament.
Chen has already made efforts to distinguish himself from
his predecessor, using his first public appearance since his
appointment to talk to local reporters.
He stressed the importance of improving legal enforcement
and oversight, and also spoke in praise of a documentary about
smog that has taken China by storm.
Chen's university profile says that much of his research was
devoted to the problem of "uncertainty" in environmental
engineering, and an ability to handle the unexpected could prove
useful as he takes on one of China's most challenging roles.
Campaigners said he was already in a better position than
his luckless predecessor.
Regulations are likely to be easier to police with the
ministry now seeking to plug China's vast industrial heartlands
into a real-time pollution monitoring system. A new
environmental law also went into effect on Jan. 1, giving the
country more powers to punish lawbreaking officials.
The market is also doing some of the ministry's work, with
an economic slowdown curbing growth in key polluting sectors
such as steel and coal.
"With the public growing ever more hopeful for a better
environment, nothing more could be on his side," said Li Shuo, a
Beijing based campaigner and researcher with Greenpeace. "This
is a golden opportunity for him."
(Editing by Alex Richardson)