* China keeping an eye on heavily-indebted local governments
* Must deleverage without pushing economy over cliff
* Must adopt appropriately expansionary policy to help
economy
By Koh Gui Qing and Judy Hua
BEIJING, March 6 China will pursue an
expansionary fiscal policy this year to prevent its economy from
stalling, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Friday as he
assured investors that authorities are keeping an eye on
heavily-indebted local governments.
Asked how China would manage its rising debt levels as its
economy loses steam, Lou said the country has to balance the
need to deleverage without pushing the economy over a "cliff".
To underscore the importance of state spending, he said
China's actual fiscal deficit should be worth 2.7 percent of its
2015 gross domestic product (GDP) after taking into account
112.4 billion yuan ($18 billion) that was allocated to previous
budgets but was not yet spent.
China had announced on Thursday a planned 2015 fiscal
deficit of 2.3 percent of GDP, or 1.62 trillion yuan ($258.61
billion), at the opening of the annual meeting of the National
People's Congress, the country's parliament.
A fiscal deficit of 2.7 percent compared with last year's
deficit of 2.1 percent and would be China's widest since 2009,
when Beijing splurged on stimulus to counter the global
financial crisis and chalked up a deficit of 2.8 percent.
"To withstand the downward pressure, we must adopt an
appropriately expansionary fiscal policy," Lou told reporters at
an annual press conference. "We have to steadily deleverage, but
must also prevent the economy from falling off a cliff."
He said China's economy is pressured by a weak global
economic recovery and domestic constraints that included the
need to reduce debt levels gradually.
"The proportion of debt in some areas is too high, and we
will pay more attention to those," Lou said.
SINGLE-DIGIT FISCAL INCOME GROWTH
Despite promising "active" fiscal policy, China is unlikely
to dive into another round of massive state spending, given it
is still struggling to deal with a mountain of local government
debt left from a 4 trillion yuan stimulus programme launched in
2009.
Indeed, local governments have borrowed more than $3
trillion in recent years to pay for infrastructure projects.
The bulk of these loans are due to be repaid between 2015
and 2017, further draining government coffers at a time when
fiscal revenue growth is also falling. Lou said on Friday local
governments would have to repay more than 100 billion yuan in
debt this year.
Acknowledging the strains in the state budget, Lou said
growth in China's fiscal income was likely to be in the
single-digits in coming months. But he said China has ideas
about how to pay off its local government debt.
Some public works can charge a usage fee to generate a
steady cash flow, and the government can make up for any
difference with subsidies through public-private partnerships.
The Finance Ministry has also reported a portion of debt
that was incurred due to the provision of public services, and
the state may step in to pay off these dues by selling bonds
that would hopefully lower interest payments, Lou said.
($1 = 6.2635 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)