BEIJING, March 5 China's parliament, the
National People's Congress, opened its annual session on
Saturday.
Following are highlights from the government's five-year
plan report.
FIVE-YEAR PLAN
- To target average annual GDP growth at or above 6.5 pct
over next 5 years.
- To increase services' contribution to economic growth.
- To improve operation, management of forex reserves.
- To improve structure of home supplies, main stable
operation of housing market.
- To add at least 50 million jobs in cities by 2020.
- To realise yuan convertibility on capital account in
orderly manner.
- To allow more foreign investment into banking, insurance,
securities, elderly care sectors.
- To scrap restrictions on foreign participation in services
including building design, accounting and auditing.
- To complete second-phase strategic petroleum reserve (SPR)
stockpiling by 2020, boost natural gas, refined fuel reserves.
- To cap energy consumption at 5 billion tonnes of standard
coal equivalent by 2020.
- To cut energy intensity by 15 pct, carbon intensity 18 pct
by 2020.
