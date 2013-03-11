By Terril Yue Jones and Fang Yan
| BEIJING, March 12
BEIJING, March 12 Amid praise for China's
Communist Party and the government's work report is an
increasingly common complaint from delegates to annual
parliamentary meetings - too much red tape and corruption.
The parallel convening of China's parliament and its main
advisory body is usually a tightly scripted series of meetings
meant to show unity and how China is tackling its many issues.
But at this year's gatherings of the National People's
Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative
Conference, grousing over administrative headaches and bribery
in order to do business has risen in volume.
"We are helpless when faced with such complicated regulatory
approval procedures," said Li Shufu, chairman of automotive
group Geely, which owns Swedish brand Volvo.
Li, a delegate to the NPC, noted an "important speech" by a
senior leader that opposed behaviour that interferes with
market-oriented economic activities.
"But I think regulatory approval, by its nature, has
interfered with normal market and economic activities," Li said.
Chinese as well as foreign companies face multiple approvals
to expand operations, or pursue mergers and acquisitions and
other corporate strategy, including permission from the Commerce
Ministry, Finance Ministry, National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), State Administration of Foreign Exchange and
other panels, depending on the industry.
Attempts by both Chinese and foreign enterprises to do
business in China have been thwarted by the number of hoops
through which to jump and the time needed to complete them all.
Then there's the bribery.
"The NDRC and other ministries are given the power for
approvals so that only a handful of people manage the whole
country," said Zong Qinghou, founder and chairman of drinks
company Wahaha, and one of China's wealthiest individuals.
"There have been people who have gone to those ministries to
hand over money because they need to get approvals," said Zong,
who is also an NPC delegate.
"I think this is a big problem that has affected our
country's economic development, and has also led to corruption."
Comments by Li, Zong and others were reported by Chinese
media. Delegates have likely been emboldened to speak out by
increased talk by China's leadership to crack down on the
crookedness that pervades the country, from getting in to see a
doctor more quickly to lining officials' pockets for favours.
Lai Ming, president of the Jiusan Society, one of China's
non-communist political parties, said he also faults the
convoluted bureaucracy.
"The need for too many complicated, opaque bureaucratic
approvals is an important source of corruption," said Lai, a
CPPCC delegate. "China's reform of bureaucratic approvals and
self-restriction on power is an arduous task. We cannot be soft
in cracking down on such vested interests."
Prosecutors have investigated 30 officials at the
ministerial level or higher for corruption over the past five
years, Procurator General Cao Jianming reported on Sunday,
according to the government-run news agency Xinhua.
Also on Sunday, China unveiled a plan to cut cabinet-level
entities by two and dissolve its powerful Railways Ministry in a
bid to boost efficiency and combat corruption. [ID: nL3N0C200C]
Land grabs by local governments are another sore point
brought up by at least one delegate.
"If I bump into the premier, I will say, '(if you) want to
rein in housing prices, (you should) first rein in the
government'," said Huang Wenzai, chairman of property developer
Star River and a CPPCC delegate.
"The government has been selling land at hefty prices so
naturally housing prices will be high," Huang said.
(Additional reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Nick Macfie)