BEIJING, March 17 China and the United States
should avoid "groundless accusations" against each other about
cyber-security and hacking into each other's computer systems,
newly installed Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
Li's comments, at the close of China's annual meeting of
parliament and a day after he assumed the premiership, come amid
a war of words between Beijing and Washington over cyber-attacks
and national security.
A U.S. computer security company said last month that a
secretive Chinese military unit was likely behind a series of
hacking attacks mostly targeting the United States.
Responding to a reporter at a news conference, Li said he
"sensed the presumption of guilt" in the question.
"I think we should not make groundless accusations against
each other, and spend more time doing practical things that will
contribute to cyber-security," Li said.
"This is a worldwide problem. In fact, China itself is a
main target of such attacks," he said. "China does not support,
indeed we are opposed to, such activities."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will press China to
investigate and stop cyber-attacks on U.S. companies and other
entities when he visit China this week, a senior U.S. official
said on Friday.
President Barack Obama also raised U.S. concerns about
computer hacking in a phone call with Chinese President Xi
Jinping on Thursday, the same day Xi took office.
