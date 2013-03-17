(Recasts, adds comments about China-U.S. relations)
BEIJING, March 17 New Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
pledged on Sunday to work with U.S. President Barack Obama to
forge "a new type of relationship" for the sake of peace in the
Asia-Pacific region, and said the war of words about
cyber-hacking must end.
Li did not specifically mention the U.S. military "pivot"
towards Asia which has concerned China nor Beijing's territorial
spats with its neighbours, stressing instead the common
interests between the world's top two economic powers.
"Our government will work with the Obama administration to
work together to build a new type of relationship between great
countries," Li told reporters at a carefully scripted news
conference at the end of the annual session of parliament.
"China and the United States should have sound interactions
in the Asia-Pacific region and starting from this we can move to
build a new type of relationship between powers," he said.
"That will also be good for peace and development in the
Asia-Pacific region and the world at large."
Li did not talk about frictions between the two including
North Korea's nuclear ambitions and China's claims over the
South and East China Seas. Nor did he mention U.S. plans
announced on Friday to bolster missile defences in response to
"irresponsible and reckless provocations" by North Korea.
But he did directly address accusations by Washington of
hacking from China of U.S. military, government, corporate and
media computer systems.
A U.S. computer security company said last month that a
secretive Chinese military unit was likely behind a series of
hacking attacks mostly targeting the United States.
China has countered on numerous occasions that it too is a
victim of hacking attacks.
"I think we should not make groundless accusations against
each other, and spend more time doing practical things that will
contribute to cyber-security," Li said.
Noting that he "sensed the presumption of guilt" in a
reporter's question, Li said called cyber-security a worldwide
problem and said: "China does not support, indeed, we are
opposed to, such activities."
Obama raised U.S. concerns about computer hacking in a phone
call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, the same day
Xi took office.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will press China to
investigate and stop cyber-attacks on U.S. companies and other
entities when he visits China this week, a senior U.S. official
said on Friday.
Lew will also press Beijing to allow the Chinese currency to
rise further against the dollar, and push on other concerns such
as increased market access for U.S. goods and better protection
of U.S. intellectual property rights, the official said.
New U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry plans to make his
first visit to China in coming weeks.
Despite the tensions, both sides have many mutual interests,
including ensuring stability on the Korean peninsula and the
health of the world economy.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones and Benjamin Kang Lim; Editing
by Ben Blanchard and Nick Macfie)