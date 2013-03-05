(Adds agriculture and energy)
BEIJING, March 5 China published its economic
blueprint for the year on Tuesday, targeting 7.5 percent growth
in its gross domestic product that would keep the world's
second-largest economy on an even keel.
The plan was presented to the annual session of the National
People's Congress, China's parliament, by outgoing Premier Wen
Jiabao on Tuesday before he hands over to his successor Li
Keqiang. Below are highlights from the report.
ON ECONOMIC GROWTH, INFLATION:
"This year's economic growth target of around 7.5 percent is
necessary and appropriate, and we need to work hard to achieve
it."
"In the current stage, the role investment plays in
promoting economic growth cannot be underestimated. Governmental
investment is important in guiding non-governmental investment,
but its share of the country's total investment is decreasing,
so we must further relax controls over market access for
non-governmental investment and stimulate it."
"There are relatively big inflationary pressures this year,
mainly because there are pressures on China's land, labour,
agricultural products and services. And major countries are
stepping up loose monetary policy, so we can't overlook imported
inflationary pressures."
ON MONETARY, FISCAL POLICY:
"We will strike a balance between promoting economic growth,
stabilising prices and preventing financial risks."
"We will maintain reasonable growth in money supply and
credit and appropriately expand the social financing aggregate."
"We will continue to implement pro-active fiscal policy and
prudent monetary policy to maintain continuity and stability and
make policy more forward looking, targeted and flexible."
ON FX, INTEREST RATE REFORMS:
"We will steadily push forward market-oriented reforms in
interest rates and the exchange rate, expand the use of the
renminbi in cross-border trade settlements, gradually achieve
convertibility of the renminbi under the capital account, deepen
reforms of the financing and investment system and push price
reforms.
"We have drafted reform plans for income distribution. We
will study the detailed policy.
ON PROPERTY CONTROLS:
"We will strengthen property market adjustments and speed up
construction of affordable housing. We will curb speculation and
speculative demand. This year we will basically finish
construction of 4.7 million units of affordable housing, and
start building 6.3 million units.
ON CORRUPTION:
"We should unwaveringly combat corruption, strengthen
political integrity, establish institutions to end the excessive
concentration of power and lack of checks on power and ensure
that officials are honest, government is clean and political
affairs are handled with integrity."
"We should ensure that the powers of policy making,
implementation and oversight both constrain each other and
function in concert and that government bodies exercise their
powers in accordance with statutory mandates and procedures."
ON TRADE, INVESTMENT OVERSEAS:
"China aims to boost total foreign trade by 8 percent this
year."
"We should both keep exports stable and expand imports. We
should raise the quality and returns of foreign trade rather
than just increase its volume, and raise its overall competitive
advantages instead of relying on cost and price advantages."
"We will continue to encourage companies to go out."
ON URBANISATION:
"We will actively and steadily push forward the healthy
development of urbanisation."
ON ENERGY PRICE REFORMS
"We will improve the pricing mechanism for refined oil
products. We will comprehensively reform natural gas prices. We
will organise the implementation of the reform plan to make
thermal coal prices more market-based. We will improve the
system of progressive pricing for household electricity
consumption and the pricing policy for electricity generated
from renewable energy sources ... and try out progressive
pricing for household natural gas consumption."
ON LAND REFORM
"The rural land system is central to maintaining rural
stability and ensuring China's long-term development ... its
main objective is to ensure that China's farmland remains at or
above the red line of 120 million hectares."
"We will guide the transfer of contracted rural land-use
rights in an orderly manner, and promote appropriately
large-scale operations of land. We will offer more policy
support to farmer cooperatives, service organizations in rural
areas and leading industrialized agricultural production
enterprises.
ON OVERCAPACITY, CONSOLIDATION
"We will restrain blind expansion of industries that are
energy-intensive and highly polluting or have excess production
capacity.
"We will apply strict energy, environmental, and safety
standards for market access; and accelerate mergers and
reorganisations in industries with excess production capacity."
ON AGRICULTURE DEVELOPMENT
"We should always give high priority to grain production,
develop high-yield basic farmland, spread advanced technologies,
increase overall agricultural production capacity and
effectively ensure the supply of grain and other important
agricultural products.
"We will further raise the minimum purchase prices of wheat
and rice by 10 yuan and 10.7 yuan per 50 kg respectively;
temporarily purchase and stockpile corn, soybeans, rapeseed,
cotton and sugar."
ON ENERGY CONSUMPTION
"We will cut both energy consumption and carbon dioxide
emissions per unit of GDP by more than 3.7 percent and continue
to reduce the discharge of major pollutants.
"We will continue to carry out trials to develop an online
system for monitoring energy consumption among major energy
consumers.
"We will formulate a national master strategy for adapting
to climate change. We will comprehensively promote trials and
demonstrations for low-carbon development, implement a pilot
project to trade carbon emissions and research and establish a
national emissions trading scheme."
