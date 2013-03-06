BEIJING, March 6 China will use open market
operations, including purchase agreements and central bank
bills, to mop up excess liquidity stemming from forex inflows,
Yi Gang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said on
Wednesday.
Yi added that the 13 percent target set for M2 money supply
growth this year was appropriate.
Yi was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual
gathering of China's parliament, the National People's Congress.
(Reporting by Laura Yin and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Nick
Edwards)