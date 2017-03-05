BEIJING, March 5 China is aiming to expand its
economy by around 6.5 percent in 2017, Premier Li Keqiang said
in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of the annual
meeting of parliament on Sunday.
That compares with a 2016 economic growth target of 6.5 to 7
percent.
Top leaders at the National People's Congress are tolerating
slightly slower economic growth this year to give them more room
to push through some painful reforms to deal with a rapid
build-up in debt.
A lending binge and increased government spending last year
have fuelled worries about high debt levels and an overheating
housing market.
China's gross domestic product grew 6.7 percent in 2016, the
slowest in 26 years.
