By Kevin Yao and Aileen Wang
BEIJING, March 5 China's new rulers will focus
on consumer-led growth to narrow the gap between rich and poor
while taking steps to curb pollution and graft, the government
said on Tuesday, tackling the main triggers for social unrest in
the giant nation
Outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao, speaking at the opening of the
annual session of parliament, also announced record government
spending in 2013 that will sustain growth and maintain the
ruling Communist Party's grip on power through an enhanced
budget for internal security.
The plan is the blueprint for the incoming administration
led by Xi Jinping, who will formally take over as president at
the end of the session, with Li Keqiang taking over as premier.
"Production falls short of the ever-growing material and
cultural needs of the people," Wen said to delegates assembled
in the Great Hall of the People for the once-a-year meeting of
China's National People's Congress (NPC).
China admitted earlier this year there was an urgent need
for reforms to narrow an income gap that is now one of world's
widest and at levels that analysts say sparks social unrest,
despite three decades of blistering economic growth that have
lifted hundreds of millions of people from rural poverty.
Beijing also announced an 8.7 percent rise in the 2013
domestic security budget to 769.1 billion yuan ($128 billion),
exceeding military expenditure for the third year in succession.
Wen said consumption was the key to unlocking the full
potential of domestic demand in the economy of 1.3 billion
people, reducing excess, inefficiency and inequality. This, he
said, would deliver growth of 7.5 percent in 2013 - a level
China barely beat in 2012 when growth eased to its slowest pace
in 13 years, expanding by 7.8 percent.
"We should unswervingly take expanding domestic demand as
our long-term strategy for economic development," Wen said.
"To expand individual consumption, we should enhance
people's ability to consume, keep their consumption expectations
stable, boost their desire to consume, improve their consumption
environment and make economic growth more consumption-driven."
HUKOU REFORM
China officially classified 51 percent of its citizens as
urban dwellers in 2011, but that includes around 200 million
rural migrant workers who generally do poorly paid jobs in
cities, lack residency rights and have very little to spend.
Wen said accelerated reform of the rigid hukou household
registration system was needed to drive an urbanisation effort
that he said would underpin economic development.
Rebalancing growth away from the investment-heavy,
export-oriented model that has lifted hundreds of millions of
people from poverty and turned China into the world's biggest
trading economy, has been a policy priority for much of Wen's
term.
There are growing concerns that more fixed-asset investment
- already worth about 50 percent of GDP and at a level that
worries the International Monetary Fund - would simply add to
the inefficiency of China's state sector.
Industrial inefficiency also exacerbates pollution, which
has its origins in China's factory-fuelled expansion.
Wen acknowledged the massive environmental cost of growth.
"The state of the ecological environment affects the level
of people's well-being and also posterity and the future of our
nation," Wen said.
"We should adhere to the basic state policy of conserving
resources and protecting the environment and endeavour to
promote green, circular and low-carbon development," he said.
There has been widespread public anger and rare media
criticism over pollution in China after smog enveloped swathes
of the north of the country recently, grounding flights, forcing
people indoors and forcing measures such as factory closures.
Wen linked the successful delivery of policies on consumers,
food safety, pollution, healthcare, education, corruption and
financial reform to the Communist Party's right to rule.
"We need to improve the socialist market economy," Wen said.
"Reform and opening up are the fundamental force that drives
China's development and progress. We can continue to advance our
cause only by adhering to reform and opening up," he added.
INCOME GAP
Despite its ranking as the second-largest economy globally
after three decades of stellar growth, China remains an aspiring
middle-income country riven with inequality and dependent on
state-backed investment.
About 13 percent of China's population still live on less
than $1.25 per day, the United Nations Development Programme
says. Average urban disposable income is just 21,810 yuan
($3,500) a year.
On the other hand, according to the latest reckoning by
Forbes, China has 122 dollar billionaires. A rival list in the
Hurun Report says China has 317 billionaires - a fifth of the
total number in the world.
Consultants at McKinsey meanwhile estimate China will have
167 million "mainstream" consumer households by 2020 - those
with annual disposable income of between $16,000 and $34,000 -
more than 10 times the 14 million, or 6 percent, who currently
fit that definition.
There will also be 120 million households with
$6,000-$15,999 of spending power, McKinsey reckons.
But while Wen was heavy on promises to change China's
economic model, there was a ring of familiar rhetoric to much of
his speech and the spending priorities laid out in separate
documents issued by the Ministry of Finance and the powerful
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's
top economic planning agency.
Analysts said that fit with their modest expectations of any
significant change in the final stages of a once-a-decade
handover of power at the top of the Communist Party that began
last year and broadly concludes with the end of the NPC.
INCREASED SPENDING
In a broad series of increased commitments, the Ministry of
Finance said China would boost fiscal spending in 2013, raising
the fiscal deficit target to 2 percent of gross domestic
product, its highest since 2010 and up from 1.6 percent in 2012.
In absolute terms, China's budgeted fiscal spending of 13.82
trillion yuan ($2.2 trillion) for 2013 is a record level.
In a separate document, the Ministry of Finance said it was
raising the quota for bonds issued by local governments to 350
billion yuan in 2013, compared with 250 billion yuan in 2012.
It also pledged to further strengthen regulation of local
government debt and curb irregular financing activities.
China's local governments have been dogged by debt worries
since racking up 10.7 trillion yuan of loans by the end of 2010.
They borrowed heavily to finance their contributions to
infrastructure spending laid out in a 2008 stimulus programme
launched by Beijing in the face of the global financial crisis.