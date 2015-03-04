(Adds more comment from economist, PBOC official)
BEIJING, March 3 The yuan's exchange rate will
remain stable in the long run, and two-way trade will be
maintained in the currency market, the head of foreign exchange
strategy at China's central bank said on Tuesday, sounding a
reassuring note in the face of a recent slide in the yuan's
value due to increasing outflows from the world's second-largest
economy.
The yuan has fallen to around 6.27 per dollar in
2015, its weakest since 2012, and capital outflows have
increased in part as a result.
But Yi Gang, a vice governor of the People's Bank of China,
noted that the yuan only fell about 2 percent versus the dollar
in 2014, far less than the euro and the yen, and
it remained strong against a basket of foreign currencies.
"From a long-term perspective, the yuan will definitely
remain stable," said Yi, who heads the PBOC's State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). Yi made the remarks
at the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative
Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to the country's
parliament.
Investors and companies have grown increasingly bearish on
the yuan, especially as China looks to lower interest rates at
home even as yields on dollar debt look set to rise as the U.S.
Treasury winds down easing operations.
The PBOC keeps a tight rein on the currency, allowing the
spot rate to trade a maximum 2 percent above or below a midpoint
set by the central bank before the market opens each
day.
In recent months, the PBOC has played a balancing act,
allowing the yuan to gradually weaken against a sharply rising
dollar, while trying to maintain a stable pace of decline to
avoid destabilising the wider economy. It has been setting the
official guidance rate 2 percent above where market consensus is
pricing the currency.
This has led some economists to predict that the central
bank will widen the trading band to allow the yuan to fall
further, rather than simply moving the guidance rate sharply
downward, allowing the spot rate to follow it.
"The band widening route has an optical advantage over the
alternative, a creeping depreciation of the fixing rate," wrote
Tim Condon of ING in a research note on Wednesday.
"The PBoC would be seen as increasing the role of the market
in determining the exchange rate rather than fighting in the
currency wars."
However, Yi Gang told Bloomberg on Tuesday that he sees no
urgent reason to widen the trading band at present.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Pete
Sweeney and Simon Cameron-Moore)