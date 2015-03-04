By Koh Gui Qing
| BEIJING, March 5
BEIJING, March 5 China's top leaders are
expected to revise down their 2015 economic growth target to
around 7 percent on Thursday when the annual parliamentary
meeting begins in Beijing, signalling the slowest expansion for
a quarter of a century.
The opening of the annual full meeting of the largely
rubber-stamp National People's Congress comes less than a week
after China cut interest rates for the second time in three
months, underscoring the growth challenges that the country
faces this year.
Indeed, senior leaders are likely to stress the need for
more painful reforms if China wants to support the world's
second-biggest economy in the longer term.
With the ultimate goal of restructuring the economy to boost
consumption at the expense of exports and investment, delegates
are expected to discuss ways to advance an array of reforms,
from freeing up the workforce to liberalising China's nascent
financial market.
The path to deeper reforms will not be easy, however.
An expanding anti-corruption campaign driven by President Xi
Jinping has already frightened officials and government
departments, prompting some to tread cautiously on reform lest
they unwittingly incur Beijing's wrath.
"Xi's initial goal was to unify Party ideology, but ... the
more and bigger toes that he steps on, he may be risking new
stress fractures within the system," said PRC Macro Advisers, an
independent economics house.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent last year, roughly in line
with the government's growth target of around 7.5 percent but
still the slowest in 24 years.
With deflationary pressures mounting in China - annual
consumer inflation fell to a five-year low of 0.8 percent in
January, breaching the government's warning line of 1 percent -
the government may also lower its 2015 inflation target.
The target could be lowered to 3 percent from 3.5 percent in
2014, said Zhu Haibin, an economist at JPMorgan. Targeted growth
in M2 money supply may also be cut to 12 percent this year from
13 percent in 2014.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)