* Won't use excessive stimulus to achieve growth - PBOC Zhou
* Will keep policy flexible to counter any shocks - Zhou
* Not necessary to use forex rate policy to support trade -
Zhou
BEIJING, March 12 China's central bank won't
resort to excessive stimulus to bolster growth but will keep a
flexible stance in the event of an economic shock - domestic or
global, Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said while reiterating the
authority's prudent monetary policy.
Under the banner of prudent policy, the Chinese central bank
has cut interest rates six times since November 2014 and has
also reduced the amount of cash that commercial lenders must
hold as reserves. The last policy easing was on Feb. 29 when the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the reserve requirement
ratio.
The central bank is trying to keep liquidity flush to
support an economy undergoing the most significant structural
reforms in two decades. But officials, including Zhou, have
warned against excessive policy loosening that could intensify
downward pressure on the yuan and spur capital
outflows.
"The current monetary policy is prudent with a slight
loosening bias," Zhou told to reporters at a scheduled news
conference in Beijing on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual
parliament session.
"We also want to stress that monetary policy should be
adjusted dynamically depending on the judgment towards the
economic situation," he added.
Zhou has previously outlined the PBOC's five monetary policy
stances - "loose", "appropriately loose", "prudent",
"appropriately tight" and "tight" - with flexibility on either
side of each. China adopted an "appropriately loose" policy
after the 2008 global crisis.
"We would adjust our monetary policy on a real-time basis.
If there are big changes in the domestic and global environment,
we will keep the flexibility in monetary policy to counter
shocks," Zhou said.
POLICY RESTRAINT
Central banks in Europe and Japan have resorted to negative
interest rates in attempts to stimulate consumer demand and
stoke worryingly low inflation. But the strategy has increased
volatility in the financial markets and raised the spectre of
competitive currency devaluation.
Zhou said China does not need to use currency policy to
boost trade, reaffirming Beijing's stance that it will not rely
on yuan depreciation to drive exports.
Yi Gang, a vice central bank governor, told the same
briefing that he expected China to achieve its annual economic
growth target this year.
The government has set a growth target of 6.5 percent to 7
percent for in 2016. The world's second-largest economy expanded
6.9 percent in 2015, its slowest pace in 25 years.
"It's not necessary to take excessive stimulus to achieve
the (growth) target," Zhou said.
Rapidly easier credit conditions could also stoke the
country's property market, which is showing signs of heat in the
big cities, and put upward pressure on consumer inflation.
Banks have followed the central bank's cues, slowing their
lending from January's record splurge, central bank data
released on Friday showed.
Net new yuan-denominated loans fell to 726.6 billion yuan
($111.80 billion) from 2.51 trillion yuan a month earlier and
significantly undershot economists' expectations of 1.2 trillion
yuan.
HOUSING OVERHANG
Zhou said on Saturday that China's housing market on the
whole is facing major oversupply issues.
His comments are in line with the government's willingness
to tolerate surging prices in the country's biggest metropolises
as Beijing takes steps to flush out a huge inventory overhang in
smaller cities.
To boost the housing market, China has cut downpayments for
first- and second-time home buyers and lowered transaction taxes
for some home buyers.
In contrast, authorities in China's biggest cities have
already announced measures to cool their markets in response to
strong sales and prices, state media reported this month, citing
Housing Minister Chen Zhenggao.
Prices in the southern industrial city of Shenzhen surged
nearly 52 percent in January from a year earlier.
"Banks should also make their own judgment to review
clients' ability to pay and their financial risks," Zhou
cautioned.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Winni Zhou and Kevin Yao; Writing by
Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)