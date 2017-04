BEIJING Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday that there was no room for compromise with Japan on questions of history and territory.

China's ties with Japan have long been poisoned by what China sees as Japan's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of China before and during World War Two.

China's anger over the past is never far from the surface, and relations have deteriorated sharply over the past 18 months because of a dispute over a chain of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea.

