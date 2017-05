China's Premier Li Keqiang gestures during a news conference after the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China needs to push reforms as the economy still faces many challenges, but it will not allow mass layoffs to occur, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

China continues to face great pressure to create jobs, Li said at his annual news conference at the end of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

