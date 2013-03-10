* China streamlines cabinet, looks for efficiencies
* Scandal-plagued Railways Ministry to be dissolved
* Family Planning Commission to be merged with Health
Ministry
(Adds fresh quotes and corruption statistics)
By Michael Martina and Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, March 10 China unveiled a government
restructuring plan on Sunday, cutting cabinet-level entities by
two and dissolving its powerful Railways Ministry, as the
country's new leaders look to boost efficiency and combat
corruption.
The reforms mark the biggest reduction in ministries since
1998 when then-premier Zhu Rongji oversaw the overhaul of the
State Council, and coincides with growing public concern over
transparency and overlapping bureaucracies.
The government will join the Family Planning Commission --
the agency that controls the controversial one-child policy --
with the Health Ministry, and strengthen the powers of the food
and drug regulators, it said in a report released during the
on-going annual meeting of parliament.
"Currently, numerous operational, organisational and
division of labour problems exist in State Council ministries,"
State Council Secretary-General Ma Kai said in a speech on the
plan to the National People's Congress.
Ma added that "breach of duty, using positions for personal
gain and corruption" under the structure had not been
effectively constrained.
China's president-in-waiting Xi Jinping and
premier-designate Li Keqiang assume their new roles after the
annual congress concludes next week.
The Railways Ministry and Family Planning Commission have
been particularly unpopular, and their restructuring was widely
expected.
The Railways Ministry has faced numerous problems over the
past few years, including heavy debts from funding new
high-speed lines, waste and fraud.
Railways planning will be coordinated under the broader
transport ministry. The government has pledged to open the rail
industry to private investment on an unprecedented scale.
Family planning officials, meanwhile, have been known to
compel women to have abortions to meet birth-rate targets. High
profile cases have sparked national fury, such as when a woman
in inland Shaanxi province was forced to abort her 7-month
pregnancy last year.
Some analysts have said the merger of the health and family
planning agencies would be a blow to the political base needed
to maintain the one-child policy, which many demographers say
should be relaxed.
The report said family planning must continue "on the basis
of stable and low birth rates", but added that policies would be
"improved". China's one-child policy is still generally
enforced, although there are a number of family situations
exempt from the rule.
A recently retired official from the Family Planning
Commission who maintains close ties with the agency, said the
merger does not mean the commission's power will be reduced.
"For such a long time, hundreds of millions of people had to
have contraception and birth control, this kind of work is
necessary. But it's possible that there will be fewer things
done by force," the retired official said.
SUPER MINISTRIES
The restructuring plan, which will cut cabinet-level
agencies to 25, will also boost the role of the food and drug
regulators, placing it within the cabinet in response to an
almost never-ending series of scandals over product safety.
Prosecutions for producing or selling fake drugs or toxic
food jumped to more than 8,000 in 2012, more than five times the
number in 2011, according to a report by the office of China's
top prosecutor also issued on Sunday.
China's maritime enforcement agencies will be consolidated,
as well, giving the National Oceanic Administration control over
coast guard forces, customs police and fisheries enforcement as
China faces growing tensions with Japan and South East Asian
neighbors over disputed seas.
Tokyo and Beijing have sent patrol boats in a game of
cat-and-mouse in the waters near disputed islands in the East
China Sea, and coordinated control over China's vessels could
reduce the risk of an escalation sparked by unintended
collisions.
One parliament delegate said on the sidelines of the
congress session that the move was not linked to the military.
"Our coastline is very long and our oceans cover a vast
area. There is no military thinking behind it," said Zhang
Guibai, who is also a military officer.
China will also merge its two media watchdogs -- the General
Administration of Press and Publication and the State
Administration of Radio, Film and Television -- and restructure
the National Energy Administration, Ma said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina, Shen Yan, Sui-Lee Wee and Ben
Blanchard; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Michael Perry)