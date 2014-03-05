CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Didi seeks $6 bln funding, to become China's second-most valuable private firm
* Part of fund raising for international expansion, sources say
BEIJING, March 5 The head of China's top economic planning body voiced confidence on Wednesday that the world's second-largest economy would meet its growth targets, though he acknowledged some risk factors including the red-hot property sector.
Xu Shaoshi, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a briefing at China's annual parliament session that China would not pursue high growth rates for their own sake, but would also not let growth fall below the lower limit.
He said the lower limit was 7.5 percent. Earlier the government set an economic growth target for this year of around 7.5 percent, the same as last year.
* Part of fund raising for international expansion, sources say
* March nationwide core CPI +0.2 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +0.3 pct * March household spending -1.3 pct yr/yr vs f'cast -0.3 pct * Energy prices drive CPI but consumption looks weak * Data cast further doubt on BOJ's 2 pct inflation target (Adds analyst comment, details on output, spending) By Minami Funakoshi and Stanley White TOKYO, April 28 Japan's core consumer prices rose at a slower than expected pace in March and household spending fell more than expected i