BEIJING, March 5 China's top state planning
agency will continue to promote cleaner and renewable sources of
energy and tackle longstanding overcapacity problems in
polluting industrial sectors, it said in its annual report on
Thursday.
The National Development and Reform Commision said in its
report published at the opening of the full session of China's
parliament that it would implement policies aimed at reducing
coal consumption in polluted areas.
However, it would also take action to "turn the coal sector
around", with prices at low levels and more than 70 percent of
miners said to be facing losses.
(Reporting by Aizhu Chen, Dominique Patton and Kathy Chen,
Writing by David Stanway)