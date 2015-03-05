* China targets "zero-growth" for coal in key areas -Premier
By Chen Aizhu, Dominique Patton and Kathy Chen
BEIJING, March 5 China will boost efforts this
year to rid itself of a strong addiction to coal in a bid to
reduce damaging pollution as well as cut the energy intensity of
its economy, which is expected to grow at its lowest rate in 25
years.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in
its annual report on Thursday that it would implement policies
aimed at reducing coal consumption and controlling the number of
energy-intensive projects in polluted regions.
China is trying to strike a balance between improving its
environment and restructuring away from an economy dominated by
energy intensive industries like steel making and construction
towards one focused more on consumption and the service sector.
China's Premier Li Keqiang said the government planned to
cut the country's energy intensity, the amount of energy used
per unit of GDP growth, by 3.1 percent in 2015, compared with a
4.8 percent fall in 2014.
Li said the world's second-largest economy would target
growth this year of around 7 percent, signalling the lowest
expansion for a quarter of a century.
"This mark-down in growth and three quick monetary stimulus
programmes across the last four months reflects the state of
slowdown China is in," said Howie Lee, analyst at
Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures.
Premier Li made fighting pollution a priority. "We will
strive for zero-growth in the consumption of coal in key areas
of the country," he said to parliament.
"Environmental pollution is a blight on people's quality of
life and a trouble that weighs on their hearts," Li said.
"For areas affected by severe smog, regions where conserving
energy is difficult, and industries with overcapacity, we will
strictly control the number of energy-intensive projects and
implement policies for reducing coal use, and for replacing coal
with alternative energy sources," the report said.
China's top energy official, Nur Bekri, said in comments
published by the National Energy Administration that improving
efficiency and environmental standards for coal would be a key
component of China's energy policy this year.
He said the country would aim to raise wind power capacity
to 200 gigawatts (GW) and solar to around 100 GW by 2020, up
from 95.8 GW and 26.5 GW respectively at the end of 2014.
China is also aiming to raise natural gas output to more
than 245 billion cubic metres a year by 2020, up from 161.6 bcm
in 2013.
China plans to cap coal use to below 65 percent of total
primary energy consumption by 2017 and move towards 50 percent
by the middle of the century. The government wants natural gas
and renewables to take up most of share lost by coal.
PRICE IMPACT
As the world's biggest consumer of energy and raw materials,
China's slowing growth and restructuring is having a big impact
on commodities markets.
Brent crude oil prices have fallen by around 50 percent
since June 2014 as rising global production clashes with slowing
economies, especially in Asia, as well as improving energy
efficiency.
Iron ore prices, used for steel making, are hovering close
to levels last seen during the financial crisis in 2008/2009,
and thermal coal, the main power generation fuel, is close to
10-year lows.
Almost 70 percent of China's total energy needs currently
come from coal, compared with developed economies like the
United States, Japan or Germany, where oil is the biggest energy
source. In China, oil contributes less than 20 percent.
Both are seen as dirty compared with gas, the third most
used fossil fuel, or alternative fuels such as nuclear power or
renewables.
