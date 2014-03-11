BEIJING, March 11 China is likely to liberalise deposit rates in one to two years, central bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Tuesday at a media conference at China's annual palriament session.

"Deposit rate liberalisation is on our agenda. Personally I think it's very likely to be realised within one or two years," Zhou said.

Market talk has been rife that the central bank is quietly loosening policy to support economic growth as short-term money rates and the yuan weakened on Monday after surprisingly weak exports data at the weekend. (Reporting by China economics team)