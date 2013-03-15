By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, March 15 China's legislature formally
chose Li Keqiang as premier on Friday, installing an
English-speaking bureaucrat as the man in charge of the economy,
the world's second-largest, and its aim of reviving growth
through consumer-led expansion.
The largely rubber-stamp National People's Congress, as
expected, chose Li, 57, to replace Wen Jiabao.
Nearly 3,000 delegates gathered in Beijing's Great Hall of
the People to vote on Li's appointment, putting the final stamp
of approval on a generational transition of power.
Li drew only three no votes and six abstentions from the
carefully selected parliament.
While President Xi Jinping is the country's top leader, Li
heads China's State Council, or cabinet, and is charged with
executing government policy and overseeing the economy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel became the first foreign
leader to call Li to offer congratulations, state media said.
They also discussed the European debt crisis, state radio
reported, without providing details.
As premier, Li is faced with one of the world's widest gaps
between rich and poor, an economy over-reliant on investment
spending and a persistently frothy housing market that has
stoked resentment among the middle class.
"I believe that in this class (of new leaders), his intent
to reform is quite strong," said Chen Ziming, an independent
political commentator in Beijing. "He has a close relationship
with reform-minded economists. We've seen from his speeches
after the 18th party congress that the gap between them and him
isn't far."
More than any other Chinese party leader until now, Li was
immersed in the intellectual and political ferment of the
decade of reform under Deng Xiaoping, which ended in the 1989
Tiananmen Square protests that were crushed by troops.
As a student at Peking University, Li befriended ardent
pro-democracy advocates, some of whom later became outright
challengers to party control. His friends included activists who
went into exile after the June 1989 crackdown.
"He has a better understanding of how Westerners think," a
source familiar with China's foreign policy told Reuters.
Li, who has a degree in law and a doctorate in economics,
will take the reins of an economy whose growth slowed in 2012 to
a 13-year low, albeit at a 7.8 percent rate that is the envy of
other major economies.
LOST DECADE
Analysts have described the Wen years as a lost decade
during which economic reforms slowed and state-backed industries
tightened their grip on the economy.
Both Xi and Li will need to deliver a blueprint to stabilise
the real estate market. They need to do this quickly to calm a
market in which real estate prices have soared 10-fold in major
cities during the last decade.
Despite his leanings toward reform, Li has been criticised
by activists for helping to cover up the extent of an HIV/AIDS
crisis in central Henan province while he was posted there from
1998 to 2004, and presiding over a crackdown.
"When the AIDS epidemic exploded, everything that Li Keqiang
did was with the aim of covering it up," said Hu Jia, one of
China's most prominent dissidents.
On Friday, China also appointed Zhou Qiang, the former party
chief in the southern province of Hunan, as the head of the
Supreme People's Court.