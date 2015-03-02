(Repeats item first issued on Monday with no changes to text)
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, March 3 China's slowing economy will be
at the forefront as parliament convenes for its annual meeting
this week, with a weekend interest rate cut a reminder of the
challenge of balancing painful restructuring with combating the
onset of deflation.
Senior leaders at the National People's Congress, which
opens on Thursday, will send an unambiguous signal about the
extent of the slowdown when they cut this year's GDP growth
target to around 7 percent, which would be the lowest growth in
a quarter of a century.
"The focus will be on state-owned enterprise reforms, price
reforms and fiscal reforms," said Wang Jun, a senior economist
at the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, a
well-connected think-tank in Beijing.
"The economic growth target will definitely be lowered. A
target of 7 percent is more appropriate."
Officials are expected to argue that a lower growth target
provides the opportunity to overhaul state firms, laws and the
fiscal system.
They hope to transform the world's second-largest economy
away from the export- and investment-led model that powered
three decades of rapid expansion into one that is driven by more
sustainable domestic consumption.
But with fears of deflation rising - annual consumer
inflation plumbed a five-year low of 0.8 percent in January -
there is also a need to step in to support the economy,
evidenced by two interest rates cuts since late November.
MONETARY STIMULUS
The latest cuts to benchmark lending and deposit rates,
announced by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Saturday,
pre-empted official data showing a second consecutive month of
shrinking manufacturing activity.
A rate cut makes debt servicing more manageable, a big issue
in China where debt surged amid the stimulus spree launched in
the wake of the global financial crisis, and freeing up cash may
help ward off deflation.
But it does not necessarily advance the reform process.
The biggest beneficiaries of lower borrowing costs would be
big state-run firms such as Air China. The national
flag carrier has a debt-to-asset ratio of 72 percent, its 2013
annual report showed.
In the long run however, state companies like Air China are
still plagued by deeper problems such as inflexible hiring and
firing rules for employees, and a lack of currency hedging
expertise that exposes airlines to foreign exchange risks.
FISCAL REFORM
One of the biggest challenges is getting local governments
to implement Beijing's reforms. Bad debt levels have climbed as
the economy has stuttered, heaping pressure on local governments
and state-owned companies and prompting some to push back on
more stressful changes.
The proposed changes to the fiscal system would force local
governments to deal with a funding gap worth 4.2 percent of
China's $10 trillion economy, economists at ANZ Bank said.
"If it is not properly managed, the funding gap will drag on
the growth in government investment and lead to
lower-than-expected GDP growth," they said.
Reforms to stop unauthorised borrowing by local governments,
which owe more than $3 trillion, would hurt budgets already
squeezed by falling tax receipts and land sales even as they are
still expected to spend to support the economy.
Even a plan to let local governments raise funds by selling
bonds - a milestone adopted in January - may not win their full
support as they would need to disclose their accounts, an
unattractive prospect given their unhealthy budgets.
To clean up state finances, a new budget law prohibits local
governments from guaranteeing any debt incurred by firms, or
local government financing vehicles, which were created to
borrow billions of yuan from banks on governments' behalf.
"The fiscal reform will be very difficult this year,"
said an influential economist who advises the government on
policy and reform issues.
"If they report more debt, they may be blamed for incurring
the debt. If they report less debt, they may get a fewer quotas
for municipal bond issuance."
