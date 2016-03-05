BEIJING, March 5 China's four biggest cities,
including Beijing and Shanghai, are working on steps to cool
their property markets in response to recent strong housing
sales and prices, state media reported on Saturday, citing the
country's housing minister Chen Zhenggao.
Local governments in Tier 1 cities will strictly enforce
housing purchase restrictions and increase land supply as part
of stabilisation measures, Chen was quoted by the official
Xinhua news agency as saying.
China's housing market bottomed out in the second half of
2015 after cooling for more than a year, but a strong rebound in
prices in the biggest cities, including Beijing, Shanghai,
Shenzhen and Guangzhou, have sparked concerns that some markets
may be overheating, raising fears of a property bubble.
Prices in Shenzhen surged nearly 52 in January from a year
earlier, followed by Shanghai with a near 18 percent rise.
"We are paying high attention to prices changes in Tier 1
cities and are making close communication with authorities in
these four cities," Chen said.
Local administrations will also increase the supply of
small- and medium-sized homes and clamp down on illegal
transactions to stabilise market sentiment, he said.
While property prices in China's small cities are still
falling, authorities in some big cities have already announced
measures to cool the market.
Shanghai last week issued new rules to increase the supply
of medium- and small-sized apartments after the recent surge in
home prices in the city.
"There is not much inventory (of unsold homes) in the first
tier cities. We must pay high attention to it and need to take
some targeted measures," Jia Kang, told reporters at the
sideline of the ongoing annual meeting of parliament.
China's home prices rose for a fourth straight month in
January with big cities leading the gains, suggesting an uneven
recovery in the housing market as the government's stimulus
policies gain traction.
