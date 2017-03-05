(Adds dropped word in paragraph 5, showing Jia is former
director of the institute)
BEIJING, March 5 Chinese cities under pressure
from soaring home prices need to boost land supply appropriately
while authorities take measures to fight an inventory overhang
in smaller cities, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
China is looking to keep the property market stable this
year after prices of new homes soared 12.4 percent last year,
the most since 2011. Authorities in more than 20 cities have
introduced curbs to cool the market since October.
"We need to be clear that housing is for people to live in,"
Li said in a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of
parliament.
He pledged to establish long-term mechanisms for promoting
the steady and sound development of the sector, and take more
category-based and targeted measures to regulate the market.
But there were still "differences" in the interpretation of
such long-term mechanisms, said Jia Kang, former director at the
Ministry of Finance's Institute of Fiscal Science, on the
sidelines of the parliament meeting.
Last year, President Xi Jinping said China's approach to
regulating its red-hot property market would include financial,
fiscal, tax, land, and regulatory measures.
The government has no plans to implement a nationwide
property tax this year, Fu Ying, spokeswoman for China's
parliament, said on Saturday.
"There was too much resistance from all sides," Jia said,
without elaborating.
The government said last month preparatory work was being
done for a nationwide property tax.
China has for years considered an annual property tax, which
could deter speculation in real estate, though little progress
has been made due to resistance from various quarters, such as
local governments, which heavily rely on land sales for revenue.
China will take steps to cut excessive real estate inventory
in the third- and fourth-tier cities, Li also said, as the
housing market has become increasingly polarised.
Li said the government supported migrant workers in buying
urban homes.
To do this, Jia said additional policy support would be
needed besides existing policies of making mortgage loans more
available to migrant workers, as their ability to pay is quite
limited.
"The additional measures are likely to be more city-specific
instead of a nation-wide one," he said.
More broadly, Li said the government would help a number of
counties and large towns develop into cities, and help clusters
of cities to better drive development of their regions.
China should also press on with its efforts to rehabilitate
rundown areas in towns and cities. This year, China aims to
rehabilitate another 6 million housing units while developing
the rental market, Li said.
