BEIJING/HONG KONG, March 11 China is poised to
embark on a fresh round of industrial consolidation, as part of
a sweeping plan to reinvigorate the country's inefficient
state-owned enterprises and raise the global competitiveness of
domestic industry.
The initiative, dubbed "Made in China 2025", focuses on
promoting key sectors, led by railways and nuclear power plant
construction, in offshore markets, in Beijing's latest move to
create leading international giants.
"Without size and strength internationalization is fairly
difficult," said Li Dongsheng, chief executive of Chinese mobile
telephone and television set giant TCL Corp, explaining the
rationale behind consolidation.
A restructuring plan, expected to be released before the end
of March, will address issues ranging from the establishment of
asset management companies to oversee state shareholding, to the
introduction of non-state investment and performance-based
compensation schemes at government-controlled firms, experts
say.
Improving the efficiency at state-owned enterprises (SOEs),
which dominate crucial sectors of China's economy, is critical
as the country struggles to maintain the breakneck pace of
growth it has delivered for two decades.
Premier Li Keqiang outlined the "2025" strategy, which also
includes promoting machinery and communications equipment,
automobiles, aircraft and electronics, in his address to the
annual gathering of China's rubber-stamp parliament, which
concludes later this week.
The plan is part of a broader push by President Xi Jinping
to raise the performance of China's lumbering state sector.
The government is seeking to strengthen its control of
lifeline industries, including energy, transportation and
national security enterprises, while relaxing grips on
non-essential sectors through stake sales and stock market
listings.
"China wants to create more globally competitive
businesses," said Andrew Baston, research director of
consultancy Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing. "One way to do that
is to force companies to become larger."
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS
China has been experimenting with the creation of large,
globally-competitive groups since the 15th Communist Party
Congress in 1997. While mergers in the nuclear and railway
industry anchor the current round of consolidation, Beijing may
further shake-up other top manufacturers, as it seeks to create
more national champions and boost exports of high-end equipment.
On the same day last week that Li introduced the 2025 plan,
the country's state assets regulator approved the tie-up of
leading train makers China CNR Corp Ltd and China CSR Corp Ltd.,
after the two companies announced a merger plan in December.
In February, China Power Investment Corp (CPI) and State
Nuclear Power Technology Corp (SNPTC) announced they were
exploring a merger, to create a group which analysts estimate
would have total assets of more than $96 billion.
"Consolidation for China must be seen from a global
perspective," said Zhu Jianfang, chief economist at CITIC
Securities in Beijing. "I believe there would be some more
consolidation in various industries."
Beijing is also likely to use mergers to create more
champions in the shipbuilding, electronics and construction
sectors, industry experts say.
Merger plans may already be under way at China State
Shipbuilding Corp and China Shipbuilding Industry Corp,
according to industry insiders and local Chinese media reports.
MARKET SPECULATION
Anticipated state sector reform has triggered speculative
demand for shares of listed units of major SOEs that analysts
say may face consolidation, as well as for shares of local SOEs
likely to benefit from potential restructuring.
Shares in China CNR Corp and CSR Corp
both rose by 10 percent - the maximum allowed per
trading day - on March 5, hours before the companies announced
that their merger had been approved by the State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).
Shares of the listed units of China Power Investment have
also soared.
Some industry leaders and analysts, nonetheless, are
sceptical that state-dictated mergers will create stronger, more
globally-competitive state enterprises. They noted that the
expansion of major SOEs in the past decade was fuelled by cheap
loans and subsidies, and the growth came at the expense of
efficiencies.
Chinese oil and gas industry experts say the sector might
undergo some asset restructuring, but they shrugged off an
overseas newspaper report last month that China would merge two
of the country's largest state-owned oil groups, China National
Petroleum Corp and Sinopec Group.
Such a merger would create a monopoly too big to manage and
hurt Chinese consumers, they say.
Wu Da, a portfolio manager at Beijing-based Changsheng Fund
Management Co, said his company has been actively searching for
stocks likely to benefit from the current state sector reform.
"That has become one of our top priorities," he said, adding
that many local SOEs, like those in Anhui province and Shanghai,
may receive asset injections from their parents or be listed.
