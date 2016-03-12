BEIJING, March 12 China's economic restructuring
will not lead to the kind of mass layoffs that took place in the
1990s, the country's state assests regulator said on Saturday.
China will focus on mergers and restructuring, not
bankruptcies, Xiao Yaqing, the head of the the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), told a
news conference.
Sources have told Reuters that China aims to lay off 5
million to 6 million state workers over the next two to three
years as part of efforts to curb industrial overcapacity and
pollution.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sam Holmes)