BEIJING, March 7 China's biggest steelmaking
province, Hebei, will close its eight remaining "zombie" steel
mills in the next two years, Governor Zhang Qingwei said on
Tuesday at a briefing on the sidelines of parliament's annual
meeting.
The province in the north of the country near the capital
Beijing accounts for nearly a quarter of China's total steel
output and has pledged to cut steel capacity by 31.17 million
tonnes by 2017 and by 49.13 million tonnes by 2020.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing
by Christian Schmollinger)