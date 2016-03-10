By David Stanway
BEIJING, March 10
BEIJING, March 10 China's plan to close 100
million-150 million tonnes of poorly performing steel capacity
in the next five years is unlikely to be enough to drag the
stricken sector out of the doldrums, a parliamentary delegate
and steel mill head told Reuters.
As it steps up its efforts to deal with price-sapping
capacity gluts in industrial sectors, Beijing has promised to
force through the closure of hundreds of "zombie" steel mills
and will also make funds available to deal with laid-off
workers.
But Zhang Wuzong, head of Shandong province's Shiheng
Special Steel Group, said the targets laid out in an action plan
in February would not be sufficient to tackle a surfeit of
capacity estimated at around 400 million tonnes, especially as
domestic steel demand continues to decline.
"China's steel production is actually 800 million tonnes,
and it should be at the 1.1 billion or 1.2 billion level, so
getting rid of 100 million or 150 million isn't any good - 300
million or 400 million is more appropriate," he said.
He said he expected domestic steel production to fall around
5 percent a year in the next five years to end the decade at
around 600 million tonnes. Production last year was 803.8
million tonnes after dropping for the first time since 1981,
with the sector now acknowledging that output has peaked.
While urbanisation will continue, China's cities already
have massive housing surpluses, and infrastructure construction
- including roads and railways - is already more or less
complete, he said, further limiting steel demand.
Prices of steel and iron ore have recently shown signs of
recovering, driven by post-holiday restocking and the risk of
capacity closures in the top steel producing city of Tangshan,
but Zhang said that could not be sustained because it was not
based on real improvements in underlying demand.
"My view is that this is temporary and is a bubble," he
said. "We shouldn't view this incorrectly. The recent recovery
has political reasons and has been brought about by people's
emotional needs."
China has made 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) available to
handle layoffs in the steel and coal sectors, with local
governments entitled to apply for the funds once "zombie
enterprises" have been shut down. But the money would not be
used to resolve the thornier problem of bad debts.
"This will not just be used to solve steel, but also coal
and others, so the allocation to steel will be around a third
and it won't solve the problems, and it won't solve the problems
of asset losses," said Zhang.
According to the China Iron and Steel Association, the debt
ratio of major steel mills rose 1.6 percentage points to 70.1
percent last year, with total debts rising to 3.27 trillion
yuan.
"This debt will be solved gradually, and banks will bear
certain losses - this is a certainty."
