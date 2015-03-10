By Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, March 10
China needs to introduce
measures to strictly control sugar imports, with low tariffs and
cheap overseas shipments damaging the local industry, an
executive at a large Chinese sugar processor said.
China's sugar mills, caught between state-set prices for
sugar cane to support farmers and cheap imports of raw product,
lost a combined 9.8 billion yuan ($1.56 billion) in 2014, said
Ge Junjie, vice president of state-owned Bright Food Group Co.
"Global sugar imports have already damaged China's sugar
industry. I believe there needs to be measures to strictly
control imports," he told Reuters, without directly calling for
a raising of the tariff.
China imported 3.49 million tonnes of sugar in 2014, with
the first 1.94 million tonnes at a tariff rate of 15 percent as
part of the country's commitments to the World Trade
Organisation.
The tariff for non-quota imports is 50 percent, but this was
below the global average for sugar tariffs of 97 percent, he
said.
Ge, who is a delegate to the National People's Congress, the
government's legislative arm currently meeting for its annual
parliament session, said an automatic import licensing system
recently introduced by the Ministry of Commerce would help to
control imports.
He also called for an investigation of trade remedies.
China's sugar sector has previously lobbied for an anti-dumping
investigation into imports but the government has not yet taken
any action to support the demand.
Shanghai-based Bright, one of China's biggest food companies
with a focus on dairy, confectionery and wine, has a sugar
processing capacity of 1.5 million tonnes and boosted its share
of the domestic milling sector with a purchase of a Guangxi mill
last year.
China was the world's top sugar importer in 2013, but
imports fell 23 percent last year after a fall in local prices
boosted demand for homegrown sugar.
Ge also called for further support for cane growers,
including more subsidies.
Chinese farmers produce 4 tonnes of cane per mu (equal to
1/15th of a hectare) compared with 10 tonnes in Brazil,
according to Bright data.
Ge said China's sugar consumption will reach about 14
million tonnes this year, and said Bright plans to use its
presence in China's top cane growing regions, Guangxi and
Yunnan, to build a national distribution network.
($1 = 6.2628 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Richard Pullin)