BEIJING China will oppose any Taiwan independence separatist activities and safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament on Saturday.

Li said he is also convinced that the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao will maintain their long-term prosperity and stability.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and James Pomfret; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ed Davies)